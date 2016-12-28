Malls Reacting to Increase Fights Around the Country

During the holiday season we can expect more people out shopping, which has not been great around country lately violence erupted at several malls across the nation just a day after Christmas and this has some malls like pumping up their security to counteract the heavy traffic of shoppers during this holiday season.

The mall tells me that it has security protocols in place and adjustments based on the traffic of the season. I spoke with some who tell me that the upcoming new year celebration has them worried.

"I do have to be a little more cautious about what goes on because you see all this stuff that happens on T.V. and you think it will never happen to you but all of this is carrying on into our daily lives," said Camron Limes, a resident. "When we go out and celebrate the new years, we will have to be more cautious."

Authorities say that social media has played a major role in sparking the increase of mall fights happening around the country.