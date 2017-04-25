Lumberton woman concerned about dumped dogs

A dangerous dog attack is waiting to happen for some residents in Lumberton. According to a woman who lives off of Mo Drive in Lumberton, stray dogs are an emerging threat in her neighborhood.

"Strays are constantly being dropped off we have newborn kittens that are being dropped off," said Candy Morgan, a Lumberton resident.

According to Morgan, the problem has been going on for a while and it is only getting worse over time.

"You can see people stop their car and just dump them off," said Morgan. "It’s gotten to the point where it’s ridiculous."

According to residents in the area, it's been harder for children to play outside. Morgan says her 12 year old son prefers to play inside their home.

"Because the dogs are all over the place we don't know if they have mange, rabies, anything like that and we don't want them biting the kids there’s a pit bull in particular that lives in our neighborhood that has attacked people," said Morgan

Morgan has reached out to Hardin County officials for help, but it hasn't done anything.

"Basically they told me that Hardin county does not have an animal control therefore there's nothing that can be done," said Morgan.

According to the Beaumont Animal Shelter, they are unable to take in any of the animals.

