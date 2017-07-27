Longtime RodeoHouston announcer Bill Bailey has died

Bill Bailey retired in 2015 after 54 years with the rodeo.

HOUSTON - Bill Bailey, the longtime voice of RodeoHouston, died Thursday with his family by his side. He was 78.

Bailey retired in 2015 after 54 years with the rodeo. His voice was a familiar part of the nightly events at NRG Stadium as he announced the grand entry, calf scramble and mutton bustin'.

Bailey started with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo back when it was held at the Sam Houston Coliseum.

Rodeo Houston President and CEO Joel Cowley released the following statement Thursday:

"The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ today lost one of its biggest ambassadors with the passing of “The Constable,” Bill Bailey. Bill was more than a Show Lifetime Vice President or one of our past RodeoHouston® announcers—he was a true friend to so many of us. He represented the Texas-sized heart of the Show, and our volunteers, staff, and the many young Texans he helped through the years will miss him tremendously."

Bailey was a longtime DJ at KIKK and KENR in Houston. He was named the CMA’s Large Market Disc Jockey of the Year in 1979 and was elected to the Country Music On-Air Personality Hall of Fame in 2010.

Bailey also served as the Precinct 8 constable for nearly three decades until he retired in 2011.

Current Precinct 8 Constable Phil Sandlin said he served under Constable Bailey and worked alongside him for many years.

"He ran a tight ship, but you always knew he was there to guide and help you in any way he could. He was a big part of many of our lives and will truly be missed," Sandlin said.

