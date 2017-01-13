Locals will be attending the inauguration

Trump and pence will officially take the oath of office on Friday, Jan. 20th. And Eddie Hall of Beaumont will be there.

"Nobody wanted to see the new guy and come in and ruffle everyone's feathers, which he did and that's why I like him," said Eddie Hall, a Beaumont resident.

The trump supporter tells me that his son, who is a political science major at Stephen F. Austin university, received inauguration tickets.

"So he calls his dad and says I need financing to go up there, well I'm going with you," said Hall.

Local trump supporters who will be attending the inauguration tell me they believe the inauguration will mark the end of 8 years of bad change and usher in good change.

"Its a new chapter," said Eddie Hall, a Nederland resident. "We are closing a chapter and going into a new chapter. Right now its about America."

