Young Nederland boy passes away from Leukemia

NEDERLAND - A heartbreaking update on a story that 12News covered in September of this year. Mahlon Hardt of Nederland has passed away today from Leukemia.

Earlier this evening, the family posted the update on their Facebook page, "Help Mahlon kick Leukemia's Butt". The family thanked all those who have prayed for Mahlon during his hard battle with cancer.

Mahlon's story was featured in a 12News special series on childhood cancer.

