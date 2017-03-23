YMBL prepares for South Texas State Fair

BEAUMONT - Fun and excitement are on its way to Beaumont, we're getting close to the opening day of YMBL's South Texas State Fair.

The fair features livestock shows, commercial exhibits, and a whole lot of carnival rides.

The sound of hammers is heard all across Ford Park in Beaumont, crews are working hard to bring the excitement of the YMBL South Texas state fair to life.

“South Texas State Fair started at 1943, this is the 74th year. We started in the north end of Beaumont and moved here about 12 years ago,” says Andy Foote, with YMBL.

Curly fries, onion rings, and funnel cakes, some of the many things seen at the fair, but these preparations started months in advance.

“There are 194 vendors, we have to get contracts signed,” says Foote.

But with all the fun and excitement on its way, there's one thrilling ride making a special appearance.

“Carnival Americana came in with a new roller coaster, it's been a while that we've had a roller coaster at the fair, we're excited to see it go up,” Foote explains.

Keeping everyone at the edge of their seats, anxious for opening day.

The YMBL South Texas State Fair will open on March the 30th and end on April the 9th.



Here’s a look at the carnival ticket prices:

Thursday, March 30 - Unlimited Ride Wrist Band for use all evening Thursday - $35.00

Saturday, April 1 - Unlimited Ride Wrist Band for use all day Saturday - $35.00

Sunday, April 2- Unlimited Ride Wrist Band for use all day Sunday - $35.00

Wednesday, April 5 - Unlimited Ride Wrist Band for use all evening Wednesday - $35.00

Sunday, April 9 - Unlimited Ride Wrist Band for use all day Sunday - $35.00

