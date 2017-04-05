Workplace accident claims the life of Sulphur man

SULPHUR - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, says a 24-year-old Sulphur man died in an accident at Sasol’s Westlake facility.

Deputies responded to the scene at the industry on Old Spanish Trail shortly before 11 Wednesday morning.

Investigators say, it appears Tyler J. Truett fell from scaffolding that was located several feet in the air. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Federal and state regulatory authorities were notified of the accident.

Truett was employed by Performance Contractors, Inc.

