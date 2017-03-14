Oil platform worker crushed by falling equipment in Bazoria County

Air 11 over the scene of a fatal accident at an oil platform near Pearland.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas -- A worker was killed on an oil platform when a heavy piece of equipment fell.

According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday workers were using a pulley to lift a piece of equipment that weighs several thousand pounds to the top of the platform near Highway 35 and County Road 129 south of Pearland.

The equipment fell and crushed the worker, killing him on scene.

The investigation into the incident continued shortly before noon.

