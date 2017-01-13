Women's rights march scheduled for day after inauguration

BEAUMONT - Women across the country are preparing for a march on Washington. The peaceful demonstration will take place on January 21st, just one day after Donald Trump's inauguration.

Beaumont is taking part, hosting the Golden Triangle Sister March. Organizers say participants will all have their own reasons for marching but the goal is to bring people together, taking a stand on issues impacting women everywhere.

On Trump's second day as president, women across the country plan to mark the new political season with a call for renewed attention to equal rights.

The sister march hopes to spur politicians at every level to action on matters of freedom of speech, rights for all races, genders, immigrants, the LGBT community and much more.

"I'm hoping that Texas legislators, as well as our national or federal legislators, will be listening and hearing what we're having to say," said Smith.

The Spurger woman is helping organize the march in Beaumont. Men are welcome to join in and participants can be from any political background.

The walk starts at 10 a.m. January 21st at 2485 Calder St. in Beaumont. Marchers will make their way down the sidewalk to 1st St. head west on Calder to 11th St. and then head back to the starting point.

"I want it all to be positive, I wanted to be proactive," said Smith. "I'm not looking at politics or partisanship. I want something that is focused on what we need to work on as we go forward in the new administration."

Marchers are asked to wear red, white, blue or pink clothing. Sign are welcome as long as the message is positive: no hate speech.

For more information contact Shelby Smith at: Shelby.Bumblebee@gmail.com

