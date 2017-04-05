Woman's decomposed body found in abandoned Liberty County Church

LIBERTY COUNTY - The badly decomposed body was found at an abandoned church in Liberty County at approximately 10:09 Wednesday morning.

The body was identified as a female but identification is not possible at this time according to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office.

From the Liberty County Sheriff's Office...

At approximately 10:09am today, Wednesday morning, the caretaker for the grounds and an abandoned church located in the 5900 block of FM 1008, approximately 100 yards inside the north city limits of the City of Kenefick in south Liberty County, reported a deceased female on the floor of the old church. Liberty County Sheriff’s Sgt. Investigator Chris Ungles, lead investigator, arrived and secured the scene.



According to Sgt. Ungles, the badly decomposed body appeared to be that of a fully dressed white female but the cause of death and any confirmed identification was not possible at this time. Justice of the Peace Judge Larry Wilburn arrived and conducted the inquest and ordered an autopsy. The autopsy will be handled by the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office.



The investigation in on-going and the cause of death and further confirmed identification will be pending the result of the autopsy.

