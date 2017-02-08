Woman's cat in critical care after being shot in Beaumont's West End

BEAUMONT - Since being shot on Monday, Jessica Sander's and her cat Puck are now stuck with thousands of dollars in medical bills while her pet stays overnight in critical condition for the second night in a row.

After x-rays, a minor surgery and two nights at the Southeast Texas Animal Emergency Center she's now facing a financial burden because someone chose to shoot Puck with a pellet gun.

