Woman's body found in Newton County Wednesday morning

NEWTON COUNTY - The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a woman’s body Wednesday morning.

The woman’s body was found at approximately 9:00a.m. in the Pine Grove community near County Road 3047 West of Highway 87 in Newton County according to Sheriff Billy Rowles.

The white female was deceased on the front porch of a portable building in the Pine Grove community. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Rachelle A. Ryman of Lake Charles.

It is unclear if the woman’s death is a homicide according to Sheriff Rowles. The death is being investigated by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Newton Police Department and assisted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana Officers.

Newton County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Brenda Smith told 12News she has ordered an autopsy. She said information about the investigation would come from the Sheriff's Office.

