Woman struck by bullet while taking shower

DALLAS -- A woman was taken by helicopter to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas after sources say she was hit by a bullet while taking a shower inside her home.

Police confirm the incident happened just before 7 a.m. Thursday in the 13200 block of Fish Road. Sources say the woman was taking a shower when she was hit. The bullet entered her wall from the outside.

The victim drove herself to the nearest hospital, then was taken to Baylor via CareFlite.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

