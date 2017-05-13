Woman stabbed in family violence incident in Beaumont

BEAUMONT - A Beaumont woman received stab wounds following a family violence incident Saturday, according to Beaumont police.

Investigators were called out to MLK and Harrison Saturday afternoon after a woman ran to a nearby business for help.

A medical update was not provided as of Saturday night.

Police searched for the suspect for several hours but at last check, no arrests have been made.

Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

