Woman killed after airboat flips in Neches Marsh with two aboard Friday evening

PORT NECHES - An Orange has woman died following an airboat accident in the marsh just off the Neches River Friday evening.

Vittoria Hughes, 59, of Orange, was pronounced dead at the hospital Friday night according to Precinct Seven Justice of the Peace Brad Burnet.

An autopsy has been ordered according to Burnett.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office received a report of a boat accident just off the NEches River at about 6:18 p.m. and responded with their marine unit according to the sheriff's office.

Hughes and her husband were riding in an airboat in the Neches Marsh 200-300 yards off the Neches River when the boat flipped several times sources tell 12News.

Firefighters from the Port Neches Fire Department were able to reach the couple with their airboat.

Hughes' husband suffered minor injuries.

Game wardens with Texas Parks and Wildlife will be investigating the accident.

