Woman found hanging in Orange County Jail cell dies

Rosa Bonilla, 35, died on Sunday

ORANGE - A woman found hanging in a holding cell at the Orange County jail died Sunday afternoon.

Rosa Bonilla, 35, died at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday according to a release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said just before 9 p.m. Friday, the Orange County Correctional Facility requested medical assistance after Bonilla was found hanging in the holding cell.

Jail and medical staff responded and began life-saving measures until Acadian Ambulance arrived and Bonilla was transported to the Beaumont hospital.

Bonilla had been arrested earlier in the day by Orange police and booked into the jail at 10:44am on a misdemeanor drug charge. Officials say she was the only inmate in the cell at the time of the incident.

The Orange County Criminal Investigative Division, the Orange County District Attorney's Investigator, and Orange Police Department Investigators responded to assist the Texas Rangers with the initial call.

Sheriff Keith Merritt stated there will be a thorough and continuing investigation into this incident.

