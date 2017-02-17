Woman escapes major injury in hit & run wreck, Lumberton Police seeking driver

LUMBERTON - The Lumberton Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a hit and run driver.

On Sunday, February 12, at about 11:25 a.m. a Silver Toyota Corolla was rear-ended by a truck on the U.S. Highway 69 overpass at the US 69/US 96 split heading north onto US 69 according to a post on the Lumberton Police Department's Facebook page.

The wreck caused major damage to the rear or the car crushing the entire trunk area.

The driver of the truck, which may have been white and should have extensive front end damage, did not stop to render aid and fled the scene the post said.

The driver of the car was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries where she was treated and released according to Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins.

Detectives are checking area auto body shops for trucks that match the description of the suspect truck according to Sgt. Kenneth Powell.

Anyone who witnessed the wreck or has information about it should contact Sgt. Powell at (409) 755-2650 or kpowell@lumbertonpd.com.

