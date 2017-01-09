Woman crawls out of car with no injuries in two-vehicle crash

PORT ARTHUR - According to Port Arthur Police Department, a two-vehicle accident occurred right before 7:30 Monday evening at 3700 block of 25th street in Port Arthur.

When officers arrived, they found a car flipped upside down on the side of the road and a woman who had exited the vehicle by crawling through the window. The woman did not suffer any injuries in the crash and was not transported by ambulance.

The second vehicle had minor damage and the driver was not injured.

