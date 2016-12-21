Woman claims thieves stole her wallet from her purse at Port Arthur Walmart

PORT ARTHUR - A Port Neches woman says $1,300 on her credit card was spent no more than 30 minutes after her wallet was stolen.

She says this is a harsh reminder to always keep an eye out for your belongings especially during the holidays.

“I go to check out, and it’s not there,” Amy Boneau said.

Boneau had turned her back for just a few seconds while she was shopping at the Port Arthur Walmart on Memorial boulevard.

She reached for her wallet inside her purse while checking out and discovered it was stolen.

"I look for it, I look for it and I said I can't pay for this, my heart started fluttering. I mean that was everything I had that was my social security card, that was my driver's license, that was my debit card that was everything."

Later, she checked her account and found out $1,300 was already spent at nearby stores.

She says she spent a stressful four hours making calls to put cards on hold and recover all her lost information.

The Port Arthur Police Department tells us they will work with the credit card company to catch the thieves.

Boneau feels fortunate that things did not get worse.

"I mean I'm not the only one who has lost something this Christmas, and I'm lucky, so I'm telling everybody you have to take care of your own things and do your own due diligence because the rest of the world is not going to help you very much sometimes but I'm glad the police are going to try," Boneau said.

The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating the theft.

