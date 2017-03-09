Woman claims she was robbed at gunpoint: files false police report

NEDERLAND - Nederland Police Department received a report at approximately 7:50 Wednesday evening about a robbery in the parking lot of the Dollar General Store at 3303 Nederland Avenue.

She stated that she was approached in the parking lot by a male subject wearing a mask. She told the officers that she was grabbed and an object was pushed into her side, she said it felt like a gun.

The woman stated that the subject then demanded she give him everything she had. She told officers that she informed him all she had was a debit card, cell phone and keys. She further stated that the subject then fled to a waiting dark colored SUV and left the scene traveling Westbound on Nederland Avenue.

After the initial investigation was conducted, she contacted the investigating officer and advised him her debit card had been used at an area ATM.

Nederland Detectives conducted a follow up investigation Thursday and discovered several inconsistencies in the victim’s statement concerning the robbery.

While interviewing the victim on Thursday, detectives confronted her with the inconsistencies. She then admitted she had not been robbed and had made up the story. She stated she had invented the robbery story because of a personal financial situation.

She gave a full confession admitting to filing a false police report.

False Report to a Police Officer charges will be filed against the female. Her name is being withheld pending the filing of the charges.



