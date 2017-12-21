Woman claims kiosk salesman pulled her hair after refusing to test product

BEAUMONT - A Woodville woman claims a salesman at Parkdale Mall was overly aggressive when he pulled the woman by her hair to try hair products.

18-year-old Whitney Cruse says a kiosk worker for an independent company pulled her into a chair after denying the salesman’s request.

“I guess he was trying to promote his product or whatever to us, and he asked to come over to where he was. We politely said no thank you, and that's when he like pulled my hair and sat me down in the chair," Cruse said.

Cruse’s cousin, Lyndsey Kinard says she and her mother confronted the man as the situation took a startling turn.

"At first he was talking about how her hair was damaged, then all of the sudden it went to inappropriate talk, asking how old we were, telling us that we were sexy, and we just couldn't believe that it happened,” Kinard said.

“Like, no one's ever talked to us like that, especially someone that works as a salesman,” Kinard said.

According to CBL and Associates, Inc. Parkdale Mall’s management group, they say once they were aware of the incident they communicated the complaint to the company’s owner.

They say it is our understanding that this individual is no longer employed, according to a statement.

A Facebook post about the incident showed that several others had heard similar comments from the salesman.

“I want it to be stopped and I don't want it to happen to anyone else and be worse than what it was to me," Cruse said.

Cruse is considering pressing charges against the salesman. According to the Beaumont Police Department, the charge would be considered assault without harm.

The crime is considered a class “C” misdemeanor which carries a fine of $500.



