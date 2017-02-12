Woman captures Bevil Oaks fire on camera

BEVIL OAKS - Chelsea Rush was taking photos outside her Bevil Oaks home on Sunday when she ran into a hectic scene across the street.

Rush quickly used her camera to capture the intense smoke coming off Highway 105 near Sweetgum.

"I was concerned with the fact I thought someone had lived at that house at first." said Rush.

Her partner called 911 as the two watched smoke take over the sky. The flames were so intense, Bevil Oaks firefighters received back up from other crews as well.

Other neighbors told 12News the home had been abandoned for years and luckily no one was inside.

"I saw the smoke across our yard which isn't usually very normal." Rush said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

