Woman assisting at crash scene hit and killed on Eastex

Patrick Grandchampt

BEAUMONT - A Nederland man is facing an intoxication manslaughter charge after police say he struck and killed a woman at the scene of a traffic collision.

Beaumont police say around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a black Ford Focus crashed in the 4600 block of the Eastex freeway. Other drivers stopped to check on the crash scene but the driver had already left the area.

Police say Patrick Grandchampt, 33, who was driving a Ford F-150, hit Brandi Milliner, 37 at the crash scene.

Milliner was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Grandchampt was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

