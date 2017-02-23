Woman arrested for apartment arson, placed on mental health hold

A Beaumont woman is placed on a mental health hold at the Jefferson county jail and is facing an arson charge.



46-year-old Stephanie Marie Clark was arrested last night after several apartments at the Cardinal Oaks apartment complex were damaged by a fire.

Dominic Cantue is a resident at the complex and said his friend Chris Washington lost most of his belongings in the fire.

Cantue first saw the flames coming from Washington’s neighbor downstairs Wednesday night. He said he tried to help the woman who was inside a burning apartment but she refused.

"She didn't open her door, she just came out and started talking about how she started it and wasn't going to put it out,” said Cantue.





Beaumont firefighters said they believe Clark is the woman who started the fire. The fire damaged nine units in the complex that can’t be occupied/.Two of the units were heavily damaged by the fire while the other seven were damaged by water and smoke.

Cantue said firefighters had to break down Clark’s door to get her out of the apartment. .

"She was laughing about the situation in her bra and underwear, not frantic at all just laughing like she purposely did it," said Cantue.





12news spoke to Washington off camera. He said he is upset by what happened but knows Clark personally as a friend and believes she is suffering from mental issues.

Washington is currently moving forward by salvaging clothing items for his two year old that was left untouched by flames.

He said he does not plan on pressing charges against Clark. His family is currently receiving help from the Red Cross but if you would like to donate items to the family you can drop them off at 3250 Worcester St.

According to a spokesperson from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Clark has been arrested in the past for misdemeanor charges.

