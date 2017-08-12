Woman arrested after visiting prison with concealed drugs

Prison Cell Bars (Photo: Thinkstock/DanHenson1, DanHenson1)

JEFFERSON COUNTY - A San Antonio woman is under arrest after showing up to visit a Jefferson County prison and found to be concealing drugs.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said just after 8:30 Saturday morning, officers were tipped off that a woman was intending to deliver drugs to the Federal Correctional Complex on Knauth Road.

Investigators spotted a car in the parking lot and saw two women go into the visitor's area of the prison. They were questioned and one woman told officers she had balloons containing black tar heroin and two strips of Suboxone inside her body. The strips are commonly used to treat opiate addiction.

The second woman was also searched but was not carrying any contraband and released.

The 32-year-old woman in possession of the drugs was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Jail. She's facing charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Contraband inside a Correctional Facility.

Her name has not been released.

