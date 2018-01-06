Woman and dog escape flames in Mauriceville house fire, one firefighter injured

House fire in Mauriceville 1/6/2018

MAURICEVILLE - A woman and her dog escaped a home with smoke and flames billowing from the roof a few hours before sunrise Saturday.

Orange County ESD4 Fire Captain Partain told a 12News photographer that a dispatcher got the call around 3 a.m. from a home in the 8500 block of Hiler Road. This is off of Hwy 1136 in Mauriceville. The two-story house was fully involved with flames when firefighters arrived.

The house is a total loss. An investigator has not yet determined the cause of the fire.

One firefighter was treated for an injury.

