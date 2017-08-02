Jury members in the Orlando Escuadra-Garcia murder trial Wednesday morning resumed hearing witnesses after being sent home early on the first day of testimony. The trial had been brought to a halt so that the court could decide what testimony would be allowed.

Garcia is charged in the shooting death of Rhydan Bolton, 20, along with Darren Javon Spikes, of Jasper, who has not been tried yet, and Kristopher Garcia who was convicted of the crime and sentenced to 60 years in 2016.

The Jury Wednesday started the morning with testimony from Garcia’s former girlfriend. She said Kristopher was very angry at a man named “Dula” because he paid for drugs with counterfeit money. She described the kidnapping and assault of a teen who they thought knew where they could find Dula. She testified that Kristopher later told her, “We got him.” She said she learned the next day that someone had been killed.

During cross examination the defense said her statements to police did not match up, noting that she did not tell police about seeing a gun or about hearing Kristopher say they, “got him.”

