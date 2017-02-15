Winnie massage parlor remains closed following bust

CHAMBERS COUNTY - A Chambers County massage parlor remains closed following a prostitution bust.

People in Winnie are still talking about the sting that happened at Donah's Massage Therapy but say they're happy to hear the illegal activity has stopped.

The business sits a matter of feet off Interstate 10, next to a popular lunch spot and several motels. The covered windows and door show no sign of activity and a sign in the window lets customers know the parlor is closed. Just a few days ago the owner and three women who worked there were locked up on prostitution-related charges.

"That's crazy, we didn't expect it," said Alex Spencer.

The Winnie native visits the shopping center often to have lunch. He says it's concerning to hear about the criminal behavior taking place so close to home.

"That's pretty nuts ... I heard they came from Anahuac with the same type of situation, [Law Enforcement] shut them down over there," said Spencer. "It's just not something that really happens around here."

Two of the people arrested in the sting are listed as the owner and operator of a massage parlor in Anahuac that was shut down following an investigation last year.

Spencer says he hopes people realize the headlines don't reflect the majority of his neighbors.

"I think it's just some random bad people," said Spencer. "Winnie is a pretty safe place, to be honest, a lot of good people. Just every now and then you get some weirdos."

According to Chamber's County Jail records, the parlor's owner, Jim Cotton, posted bond on Saturday but was arrested again Tuesday on a parole violation.

