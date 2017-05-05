Winnie man arrested for convenience store theft after deputies recognize him on social media

Danny Ray Smith

BEAUMONT - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Winnie man in connection with the robbery of a Hamshire convenience store in April.

From the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office...

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Detective Daniel Powell obtained a Burglary Warrant for 51 year old Danny Ray Smith of Winnie for the Burglary of the Longhorn Convenience Store in Hamshire, Texas which occurred on 04-09-2017.\



Danny Ray Smith, 51, of Winnie.

Smith was identified by Chambers County Deputies when they saw the suspects photo on social media.

Danny Ray Smith of Winnie, Texas was arrested yesterday and is in the Chambers County Jail.

He will be extradited back to Jefferson County to face Burglary charges.

A big thanks goes to Chambers County Sheriff’s Office and to all of the citizens who called in to identify Smith.

© 2017 KBMT-TV