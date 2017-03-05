Winnie baseball league to fly flag of soldier who served in 1960s

NEDERLAND - Dewana Burnham and Harvey Lee Burnham Jr. were married for 38 years and lived in Nederland. Harvey served in the army from 1962 to 1966.

Before he joined, Harvey's favorite sport to play was baseball.

"He played little league up until his teens and he had a lot of newspaper articles where the little league teams had advanced when he played," Burnham said.

In 2004, Harvey was diagnosed with lung cancer. He passed away due to a heart attack in 2006. Before he passed, he requested the American flag lay over his casket.

He also wanted that same flag to fly for his nephew's baseball game in 2006.

"He wanted to fly it there but we never got the opportunity. and then when he passed away for several years I didn't think about what I wanted to do with the flag, but recently I decided I wanted to honor his wish," Burnham said.

The Gulf Coast Pony League reached out to her and said that they would be honored to fly the flag.

"Rather than it just sit and gather dust, it's doing something not only for him but for the people that are going to be out at the ballpark and see the flag fly. That means a lot to me," Burnham said.

The league's president tells 12 News they have not decided when the flag raising ceremony will be held.

