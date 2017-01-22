Windows vandalized at Temple Emanuel in Beaumont

BEAUMONT - Broken windows and shattered glass was found at Temple Emanuel in Beaumont Friday night.

Allison Getz, who is the president of the synagogue, says it happened while worshipers were attending service.

"Its happened several times over the past few months." said Getz. About 30 to 70 people go to Temple Emanuel on Fridays for service.

Getz tell 12News she is concerned for the safety of service goers and does not want anyone getting hurt.

"We have an elderly community here and I was just concerned." she says. The windows have been temporarily sealed with wood outside the temple.

Getz says the Temple does have a security guard during services and has reported the crime to Beaumont police.

