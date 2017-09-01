WHERE TO FIND WATER

How do I get water this morning?

Wal-Mart located at 8585 Memorial Blvd in Port Arthur is open as of 9 a.m. Friday and has a limited supply of water.

Kroger on Dowlen Road in Beaumont opens 9 a.m. Friday -- will start giving away water to the community this morning at 7:30 outside, near the Starbucks.

CVS on College Street has water and supplies. Long lines as of 7:45 a.m. Friday

Walmart supercenter on Dowlen Road has water as of 7:48 a.m. Friday

Dollar Tree on Stagg Drive in Beaumont has water as of 7:48 a.m. Friday

HEB off of College Street has water as of 7:45 a.m. Friday

Food Bank located at 3845 MLK in Beaumont -- 2 cases of water per car between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. for the duration of the water shortage. Those coming for water must remain in their cars and follow the instruction of organizing Food Bank staff and volunteers. Source: http://bit.ly/2vxy7rJ

Walmart in Jasper is open and has limited water according to Emergency management

Lowes on 190 in the City of Jasper has water as of 8 a.m. according emergency management.

Grocery on 255 has breakfast food according to emergency management.