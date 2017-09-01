WHERE TO FIND WATER

-
How do I get water this morning?
Wal-Mart located at 8585 Memorial Blvd in Port Arthur is open as of 9 a.m. Friday and has a limited supply of water.
Kroger on Dowlen Road in Beaumont opens 9 a.m. Friday -- will start giving away water to the community this morning at 7:30 outside, near the Starbucks.
CVS on College Street has water and supplies. Long lines as of 7:45 a.m. Friday
Walmart supercenter on Dowlen Road has water as of 7:48 a.m. Friday
Dollar Tree on Stagg Drive in Beaumont has water as of 7:48 a.m. Friday
HEB off of College Street has water as of 7:45 a.m. Friday
Food Bank located at 3845 MLK in Beaumont -- 2 cases of water per car between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. for the duration of the water shortage. Those coming for water must remain in their cars and follow the instruction of organizing Food Bank staff and volunteers. Source: http://bit.ly/2vxy7rJ
Walmart in Jasper is open and has limited water according to Emergency management
Lowes on 190 in the City of Jasper has water as of 8 a.m. according emergency management.
Grocery on 255 has breakfast food according to emergency management.
Cathedral Church in Beaumont AFTER 5 P.M. FRIDAY -- Cathedral Church distribution point will not open until 5 p.m. Please do not come early, long lines will block supply trucks which have not yet arrived.
What about city water?
City of Beaumont officials at 8:45 a.m. Friday said some customers have water service, but will need to boil their water. A statement from the city says, “City of Beaumont crews and private industries have been working around the clock to restore water service. Customers with water are reminded to refer to the boil water notice.”
The City of Port Neches says there are no interruptions to water service expected.
Port Arthur City Councilman Harold Doucet Sr. said water will not be turned off in Port Arthur.
