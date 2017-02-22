What's new at Mardi Gras of Southeast, Texas

PORT ARTHUR - It’s the 25th year of the event -- so it promises to be full of fun and excitement.

Many parades, even more concerts, and plenty of rides and games.

The preparations are ongoing in Downtown Port Arthur and as crews build up the rides, many people are asking "what's new" in this year’s Mardi Gras of Southeast Texas.

“It’s a year-round thing, It starts after it ends,” says Cynthia Hinds, one of the many volunteers.

Cynthia is one of the many volunteers working hard to bring Mardi Gras to Procter street.

“This is our 25th year, every year it just gets bigger and bigger,” she says.

The Budweiser Clydesdales, the carnival rides, the music and the food -- some of the many things lined up for this year’s festival.

We have some really good food this year, the food vendors are starting to check in and we're ready to go sample on Thursday,” says Hinds.

And as the preparations continue, there's one group working hard to make a special appearance at this Saturday’s parade.

The Thomas Jefferson High School Swingsters and Cheerleaders.

“Everyone is looking forward to this because the colleens usually have a group and we need to bring the swingsters in, they've been having a ton of fun getting ready for this parade,” Hinds explains.



While crews continue to work day and night to bring the excitement of Mardi Gras to Southeast Texas, the only thing left to do is wait for opening day

“People have so much fun when they come out here, it's so family oriented and fun,” Hinds explains.

A festival spicing up SETX with a little French, "Laissez Les Bon Temps Roulez!"

Another of the new events on the list are the little people wrestling, they will be fighting on Friday at 9 PM and on Sunday at 5 PM.

Also, there will be a Light show every night, the times of the shows are approximate:

Thursday 2/23/17 at 9:45 PM

Friday 2/24/17 at 9:45 PM

Saturday 2/25/17 at 8:15 PM & 12:00 AM

Sunday 2/26/17 at 7:45 PM

Ticket prices will be $5 on Thursday, $15 on Friday and Saturday, and $10 on Sunday.



CLICK HERE if you're interested in buying tickets.

