What's going to be there? A sneak peek at businesses coming soon to Southeast Texas

BEAUMONT - Along Dowlen road is one area of Beaumont that is constantly evolving. “I would say that’s the strongest development corridor,” Christopher Boone with the City of Beaumont. Christopher Boone, the City of Beaumont’s Director of Planning and Community Development has overseen the growth in the city for the last 10 years.

He knows that the west end of Beaumont is an area that has a lot of untapped potential.

“One of the things the city is doing is the Northwest Parkway which will connect Pointe Parkway from across Old Dowlen near Parkdale Mall the way to Major,” Boone said.

That stretch of road is currently under construction and is expected to finish in 2018. Further down the road, phase two of road-building in the north end aims to link FM 105 to Folsom drive.

That phase has yet to be approved by city council.

With the imminent closure of Macy’s and Ashley Furniture moving from Parkdale Mall, the mall is hoping to fill that void with fun for the whole family.

Tilt Studio opening in March will be a 43,000 square foot funhouse complete with laser tag, black light mini golf and bumper cars.

This is an experience that Stacey Keating, Public Relations Director for CBL and Associates, owners of Parkdale Mall, hopes this will get people pouring back into Parkdale Mall.

“it’s all about providing an experience for our customers,” Keating said.

“You can’t go bowling or play mini golf on the internet, it’s all about providing that experience that brings people together,” Keating said.

Across Southeast Texas, several businesses will be hitting the scene soon.

The following are other businesses coming to different cities across Southeast Texas this year.

Beaumont:

Chipotle at Folsom Drive and Dowlen Road, March of 2017

Tilt Studio Beaumont at Parkdale Mall, March of 2017

Orange:

Blue Beacon Commercial Truck Wash at Interstate 10 and Highway 62

Dickey’s BBQ along Interstate 10

Carley’s Rail Service, North Highway 87

Third Coast Lube Shop, 16th Street

Fastenal at FM 1006 and DuPont Drive

Exact opening dates were not released by the City of Orange.

Nederland:

Woogies at the Tri-City Plaza Shopping Center- Memorial Highway, expected to open in March 2017

Bloom 827- open now for special orders but will open by March 2017 at 912 S Twin City Highway

Zen Nails and Spa to open at 3320 Highway 365

Elite Nails located on Nederland Avenue to open in 2017

Inspirational Linens on 3303 Nederland Avenue, Ste. 400 to open in 2017

Paisley Peach Children’s Boutique on 1220 Boston Avenue

The city of Nederland is hopeful that new restaurants will open on Nederland Avenue, but tenants at a local shopping center are pending according to city officials.

The Nederland Economic Development Corporation is proposing the Golden Square, a $66 million project at The Landing near Jack Brooks Regional Airport. According to Nederland EDC officials, a Commissioners Court presentation is being prepared for late February or early March.

The Nederland EDC tells us the Golden Square will include retail stores, restaurants, coffee shops, a four-star hotel and event center among other businesses.

The Nederland EDC is not releasing names of tenants due to confidentiality clauses.

We reached out to the city of Port Arthur and Lumberton for this story.

