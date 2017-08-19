"We've ran out," Solar Eclipse has Beaumont stores running low on welding lenses

BEAUMONT - As the hunt continues for safe eclipse glasses many consumers are turning to welding lenses or welding helmets as an alternative.

The NASA total eclipse website shares that a "Shade 14" welding lens is the only lens adequate for viewing the eclipse.

Many local welding companies like M&D Supply on College street have already sold out of these lenses.

They tell us that a lens with lesser shading will not be adequate to protect the eyes.

"I've seen a lot in my 60 years, but ill tell you that's one of the coolest things I've ever seen," says Scott Floyd, manager at M&D.

"We all wore welding glasses, but I don't know if it was the right ones," he says.

And welding glasses are selling like crazy.

"A lot of people have called but we're out of them, in fact, our suppliers are out until September," Floyd says.

"The problem is people grab the lenses that are not rated," he says.

Here's a link to where you can find lenses and event near you.

