West Orange-Cove teacher on leave amidst investigation over student taped to chair

PINEHURST - A West Orange teacher is currently on administrative leave while being investigated by the district and police.
The teacher is accused of taping a student to a chair during school hours at West Orange Stark Elementary School according to Pinehurst Police Chief Fred Hanauer III.
The parent filed a complaint with police on March 28 Hanauer said.
Police as well as the the West Orange-Cove CISD are investigating and the district has put the teacher on leave according to district spokesperson Lorraine Shannon.
From the WO-C CISD...
The teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of our investigation.
Because this is a personnel matter, we are not able to share any further information.
At West Orange - Cove CISD, the safety of our students is our priority.
