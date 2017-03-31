West Orange-Cove teacher on leave amidst investigation over student taped to chair

PINEHURST - A West Orange teacher is currently on administrative leave while being investigated by the district and police.

The teacher is accused of taping a student to a chair during school hours at West Orange Stark Elementary School according to Pinehurst Police Chief Fred Hanauer III.

The parent filed a complaint with police on March 28 Hanauer said.

Police as well as the the West Orange-Cove CISD are investigating and the district has put the teacher on leave according to district spokesperson Lorraine Shannon.

From the WO-C CISD...

The teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of our investigation.

Because this is a personnel matter, we are not able to share any further information.

At West Orange - Cove CISD, the safety of our students is our priority.

