West Orange-Cove students injured in van accident

ORANGE - One student was treated for a broken collarbone, another for a fractured eye socket and a third was treated for a possible concussion following an accident involving a West Orange-Cove CISD school van.

The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. Saturday on the Interstate 10 on-ramp at State Highway 62. The driver was entering Interstate 10 when the van hit a patch of ice and flipped.

A school spokesperson said all students who were on board were taken CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth. Students who were not injured were released to their parents.

The students were traveling to the annual High School Student Council Winter Retreat in Houston.

(© 2017 KBMT)