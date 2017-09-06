West Orange-Cove CISD buildings receive minor Harvey damage

All West Orange-Cove CISD buildings received only minor damage from Harvey, with the exception of West Orange-Stark Middle School which had flood damage, according to the district.

"Areas of the middle school campus did flood," West Orange-Cove CISD Director of Communications Lorraine Shannon said. "We have already started the remediation phase of recovery at the middle school and at all of our buildings. We are also working aggressively to prepare our campuses for receiving students."

A limited number of staff members have been instructed to return Sept. 11, according the the district. Those staffers include central office employees, maintenance workers, transportation workers, custodians, food service staff, campus leadership teams and campus office staff members.

On Sept. 13, all remaining staff members -- including teachers -- will return. The district said jeans and t-shirts were acceptable for staff to wear.

Students will return to school Sept. 19.

"Standardized dress will not be required for students at North Early Learning Center, WOS Elementary and WOS Middle School; however, campus administration will reserve the right to address any dress attire that may be deemed inappropriate," the district wrote on its website.

Students at West Orange-Stark High School were instructed to observe their normal campus dress code.

Return to school times are subject to change.

