West Brook students make prosthetic arm and matching doll for little girl

BEAUMONT - The excitement from 8-year-old Izzy Miller is like no other after unwrapping a gift specially made by students at West Brook High School.

Students at the computer and robotics class customized an American Girl doll with a prosthetic arm and also took on the challenge and made a matching prosthetic arm for little Izzy.

"The hardest part was gluing the 3D printed arm to the doll and its because the glue slips and all that and we actually had to use random objects to put it together to hold it." said Ashley Westbrooks.

About 15 to 20 students took a week to make the prosthetic arm and a month to make a prosthetic arm for the doll.

The Stars drill team raised money to buy Izzy an American Girl doll for the special project. "It is such an amazing opportunity. We are really honored that they let us come and meet her and present this to her." Anna Worman said.

Computer and robotics teacher, Joy Schwartz, believes her students not only learn the mechanics of building robotics but also learn how to build from the heart.

"They are doing it because they want to and they want to see young people have a smile on their face." Schwartz said.

Izzy told 12News she loved her new doll and will name it after her.

(© 2017 KBMT)