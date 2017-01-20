BEAUMONT - Students had different views on Donald Trump being inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States.

For West Brook senior Olivia Malick, today marked the end of an era.

"I'm sad to see [Barack] Obama go, I had to cry a little bit because that first family really means a lot to me," Malick said.

Some West Brook High School students who watched the inauguration in economics class felt a sense of optimism as Donald Trump became president.

For students like Emma Stark, who voted for Trump, they are glad their education is helping them make informed decisions.

"I know politics isn't very interesting for a lot of kids but I mean it's nice to have an idea of what's going on and knowing what he'll be able to do," Stark said.

Some students like Jolinn Threlkeld are staying optimistic about Trump’s presidency.

"He's gotten better at relating to other people. Maybe not being so brash, which is a good sign, and I hope he continues to develop as a political figure," Threlkeld said.

Malick still feels trump has a lot to prove.

"For what to expect, I just, I really don't know if anything will be accomplished, but, we'll see I guess," Malick said.

Mrs. Sharon Matthews tells me that she feels it is important to teach her students about the process and why events like the inauguration are important so her students are better informed.

