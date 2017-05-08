West Brook senior dances his way to a $45K scholarship to SMU

BEAUMONT, TX---Kyle Sangil, a senior at West Brook high school. has been dancing for only a short time. His passion ballet, but that is not where he started.

"I got in to hip-hop and told my dad I wanted to take lessons," said Sangil.

Kyle recently received a scholarship totalling $45,000 to Southern Methodist University. He says this scholarship will be a huge relief for his parents.

"When I found out I got the scholarship, my mom and I just hugged," said the West Brook senior.

He will begin his dance journey this fall at SMU

He hopes to one day dance on Broadway.

