West Brook senior dances his way to a $45K scholarship to SMU

BEAUMONT, TX---Kyle Sangil, a senior at West Brook high school. has been dancing for only a short time. His passion ballet, but that is not where he started.
"I got in to hip-hop and told my dad I wanted to take lessons," said Sangil.
Kyle recently received a scholarship totalling $45,000 to Southern Methodist University. He says this scholarship will be a huge relief for his parents.
"When I found out I got the scholarship, my mom and I just hugged," said the West Brook senior.
He will begin his dance journey this fall at SMU
He hopes to one day dance on Broadway.
© 2017 KBMT-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs