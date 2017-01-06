KBMT
West Brook head football coach reinstated following locker room camera investigation

KBMT 11:37 AM. CST January 06, 2017

BEAUMONT - The West Brook High School head football coach has been reinstated after a Jefferson County grand jury chose not to indict him after he placed a surveillance cameras inside the boy's locker room.

Coach Kevin Flanigan is now back on duty at the school.

Flanigan could have been charged with "improper visual recording" according to a release from the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office.

Cash and mobile phones valued at about $1000 belonging to student athletes had been stolen from the locker room over the course of a month according to the release.

The thefts happened during mid-day when no one should have been in the locker room the release said.

Evidence revealed that Flanigan set up the camera for the sole purpose of catching the thief in action and that the camera was only set up while athletes were at practice and the locker room was empty according to the release.

The camera, which was removed before students entered the locker room, only captured the suspected thief, who was seen going through lockers, and no one else the release said.

KBMT

