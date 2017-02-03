Weather delays push back completion of $27 M Rainbow Bridge maintenance project

BRIDGE CITY - A new completion date for a major maintenance project on the Rainbow Bridge has been announced by TxDOT.

The work, which began three years ago and has been causing traffic congestion around the bridge, was scheduled to be completed last month but and has been delayed by weather.

TxDot now says the $27M project should be completed by March 31, 2017.

The maintenance and repairs are done on the bridge every 20 years.

The Rainbow Bridge, replaced the Dryden Ferry as a part of the "Hug-the-Coast Highway" on State Highway 87, was completed in 1936 and dedicated in 1938.

According to the Texas State Historical Association, the bridge was financed by the county, state, and federal governments under the Public Works Administration at a cost of $2,750,000.

The bridge was named in a 1957 contest.

