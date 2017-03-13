Weapon found may have been used in Port Arthur shooting

PORT ARTHUR - Port Arthur Police Monday were called to the 3200 block of 19th Street after receiving a call of a gun found in a ditch. Officers are working to determine if the gun was used in a shooting Sunday night at the Prince Hall Apartments located in the 900 block of West 14th Street.

According to City of Port Arthur Public Information Officer Risa Carpenter, the shooting happened just before midnight. Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls of shots fired at the apartments. A short while later two gunshot victims showed up at St. Mary hospital.

Police interviewed witnesses and collected evidence at the apartment building. No arrests have been made as of 8:46 a.m. Monday.

No other information has been released by officials.

