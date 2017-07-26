Water line break leaves City of Kountze without water service

KOUNTZE - A damaged fire hydrant appears to be the cause of a city-wide water outage in Kountze that forcied the noon closure of the Hardin County Court House today.
A hydrant at the intersection of Feagin and Dale Streets was reportedly damaged late Tuesday afternoon according to a post in the Kountze Police Department's Facebook page.
The court house uses a chiller and because of the water outage has no air conditioning as well as running water and closed at noon Wednesday.
The Hardin County jail has brought in port-o-potties and water for the inmates.
City crews worked throughout the night to repair the issue according to a post on the Kountze Police Department's Facebook page.
The entire city is currently under a boil water notice as crews work to fix the issue.
© 2017 KBMT-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs