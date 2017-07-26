Water line break leaves City of Kountze without water service

Water in the City of Kountze has been shut off to repair this fire hydrant which was damaged late Tuesday afternoon. Photo/Kountze PD via Facebook

KOUNTZE - A damaged fire hydrant appears to be the cause of a city-wide water outage in Kountze that forcied the noon closure of the Hardin County Court House today.

A hydrant at the intersection of Feagin and Dale Streets was reportedly damaged late Tuesday afternoon according to a post in the Kountze Police Department's Facebook page.

The court house uses a chiller and because of the water outage has no air conditioning as well as running water and closed at noon Wednesday.

The Hardin County jail has brought in port-o-potties and water for the inmates.

City crews worked throughout the night to repair the issue according to a post on the Kountze Police Department's Facebook page.

The entire city is currently under a boil water notice as crews work to fix the issue.

