WATCH LIVE | Law enforcement officials give update on Facebook homicide

Cleveland law enforcement officials speak at a Monday morning press conference.

CLEVELAND - As officials continue to search for a man suspected of allegedly killing a stranger and posting a video of the homicide on Facebook on Easter, local authorities are holding a press conference Monday afternoon.

WKYC plans to stream the event in the video player above (MOBILE USERS: click here to watch) and on our Facebook page beginning around 3:15 p.m.

Law enforcement agencies both across the state and nationwide have been searching for 37-year-old Steve Stephens since Sunday evening.

The victim has been identified as 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr.

Stay with WKYC as this story continues to be updated.

© 2017 WKYC-TV