WATCH LIVE | Law enforcement officials give update on Facebook homicide

WKYC staff , WKYC 1:45 PM. CDT April 17, 2017

CLEVELAND - As officials continue to search for a man suspected of allegedly killing a stranger and posting a video of the homicide on Facebook on Easter, local authorities are holding a press conference Monday afternoon.

Law enforcement agencies both across the state and nationwide have been searching for 37-year-old Steve Stephens since Sunday evening.

The victim has been identified as 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr.

