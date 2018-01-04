WATCH: Beaumont teacher, former student she adopted appear on Steve Harvey show

Bennie Berry and her newly adopted son, Anthony, 16, appear on the Steve Harvey Show. (Photo: Steve Harvey Show via screenshot)

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - The Beaumont teacher and her 16-year-old student who became her adopted son in November appeared on the Steve Harvey's TV show on Wednesday.

Bennie Berry adopted Anthony Berry in 317th District Court Judge Larry Thorne's courtroom on the court's annual "Jefferson County Adoption Day" in November 2017.

Harvey talked to the mom and son about how the whole adoption came about and then announced the "Steve" show was sending them on their first family vacation.

Bennie Berry laughed gleefully as Harvey announced the new family was being sent on a seven-day, six-night trip valued at $10,000 to The Grand at Moon Palace in Cancun, Mexico.

