Walmart cart man pushes aside autism, keeps the Lumberton community positive

LUMBERTON - Nearly everyone who shops at the Lumberton Walmart knows or has come across Jarrod Peavy.

Recently he was praised on the "What's happening in Lumberton?" Facebook page because of his positive attitude and polite nature with all customers who visit the store.

He's so loved in his community that when they found out the 21-year old just got his driver's license, they started a donation page online that has raised more than $2,000 in a short time period.

12 News spoke to Jarrod, customers, and his father Keith about the steps he's taken in life, battling ADHD, autism and Tourette's.

