'Walking Dead' star Norman Reedus gives shout-out to Benton police officer for helping his mother

BENTON, Ark. (KTHV) - Officer Andrew Stovall of the Benton Police Department is getting a bit of national attention after helping a celebrity's mother get her car fixed.
Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon on "The Walking Dead," tweeted out a picture of Officer Stovall on Friday. The tweet thanked Stovall for rescuing his mom "when her car broke down."
According to a Facebook post by the Benton Police Department, Stovall helped Reedus' mother jump start her car and find a nearby mechanic to help fix any problems with the car.
"I didn't know at the time that she was the mom of a big Hollywood movie and TV star, but I definitely know now," Stovall said in the post.
We'd like to thank Officer Stovall for his service to the community!
(© 2017 KTHV)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs