Waco-based H&B Packing Co. recalls more than 70K pounds of beef products

WASHINGTON - More than 30 tons of beef at Waco-based H&B Packing Co., Inc. were recalled Sunday after sampling was positive for the rare E. coli 0103.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service(FSIS), an estimated 73,742 pounds of boneless beef products were recalled.

Customers who have purchased the products are urged not to use them. Products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The following products include:

60-lb. box containing boneless beef with case code 69029 and production date 03/06/17.

Multiple combo bins containing 73,682 lbs of boneless beef with case code 69029 and production date 03/06/17.

H&B Label Photo: fsis.usda.gov

Products subject to recall have the establishment number of “EST.M13054” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped to food manufacturers within the state of Texas.

FSIS was notified by the State of Texas’ Meat Safety Assurance Unit about positive non-O157 Shiga toxin-producing E. coli sample.

There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses due to consumption of these products.

